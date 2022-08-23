DC clamps prohibitory order in Kodagu from tomorrow

DC clamps prohibitory order in Kodagu from August 24

The Deputy Commissioner has banned protests, jatha, and processions waving black flags during the period. Gatherings of more than five people have also been banned

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 23 2022, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 11:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha has clamped prohibitory orders in Kodagu district from 6 am of August 24 to 6 pm of August 27 as a precautionary measure.

The Deputy Commissioner has banned protests, jatha, and processions waving black flags during the period. Gatherings of more than five people have also been banned.

To protest against the waving of black flags and hurling eggs at the car of Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah, the Congress had planned 'Madikeri Chalo' on August 26. The Congress had planned to lay siege to the Kodagu SP office. To counter 'Madikeri Chalo', the BJP had planned 'Janajagruthi Samavesha' on the same day.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Kodagu

What's Brewing

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

 