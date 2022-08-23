DC clamps prohibitory order in Kodagu from August 24

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha has clamped prohibitory orders in Kodagu district from 6 am of August 24 to 6 pm of August 27 as a precautionary measure.

The Deputy Commissioner has banned protests, jatha, and processions waving black flags during the period. Gatherings of more than five people have also been banned.

To protest against the waving of black flags and hurling eggs at the car of Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah, the Congress had planned 'Madikeri Chalo' on August 26. The Congress had planned to lay siege to the Kodagu SP office. To counter 'Madikeri Chalo', the BJP had planned 'Janajagruthi Samavesha' on the same day.