DCRE steps up probe on fake caste certificates across Karnataka

Stepping up the probe against pending cases of fake caste certificates across Karnataka, the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) has begun to crack the whip on the government servants who were responsible for issuing such fake caste certificates.

The DCRE officials have already registered FIRs against 326 officials belonging to the Revenue department and have begun to serve notices for interrogation.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) P Ravindranath, currently 591 cases are pending before the District Caste Verification Committee (DCVC) headed by the deputy commissioners awaiting a probe.

“A large number of cases pertain to fake caste certificate of Gonda or Rajagonda, Bega Jangama communities in North Karnataka and Maleya community in the coastal districts. As per the state Act, these DCVCs have to dispose of complaints within one month. But due to the pandemic and associated reasons, there has not been much progress. We are following up with those cases now,” Ravindranath said.

Pending cases

Interestingly, Bidar district has the highest number of pending cases with 101, followed by Uttara Kannada (79), Kolar (49) and Mysuru (53).

Ravindranath said the previous deputy commissioner of Bidar district appeared before DCRE recently and testified himself about the delay in disposal of such cases. “Officials responsible for issuing fake caste certificates will also be punished along with the culprits. We have registered FIRs against 111 tahsildars, 108 revenue inspectors and 107 village accountants. In fact, we have already recommended the Revenue department to initiate action against 165 officials,” Ravindranath explained.

So far, the DCRE has filed criminal cases against 1,097 persons pertaining to obtaining fake caste certificates in the past few years. A total of 89 people have been dismissed from services as per the SC ruling. Commenting on the fake caste certificate case involving the daughter of BJP MLA and political secretary to CM, M P Renukacharya, Ravindranath said, “We have referred the case to DCVC for inquiry. Only after the receipt of the report, we will take up the case.”

Ravindranath appealed to the public that if any citizen comes across the cases of fake caste certificates, they can file a complaint with the DC of the district or Social Welfare department officer and share the information with the DCRE for action. “The Act provides for recovery of salary paid in service period and pension, if person had secured job on the basis of fake certificate,” he said.

