Dedicated hospitals in Bengaluru, Mangaluru for Omicron treatment

The health and family welfare department has officially notified two dedicated hospitals to treat Omicron cases if more international passengers test positive for the infection.

As per a circular issued by Health Commissioner D Randeep, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru will serve as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals (including Omicron cases) if international returnees from 'at risk' countries test positive on arrival at the respective airports.

A separate block with a sufficient number of beds and other facilities shall be earmarked for isolation, treatment and management of Covid positive cases detected among international arrivals. The treatment protocol as notified by the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka shall be followed in such cases.

As and when there is information that the Covid-19 positive sample of international passengers detected and confirmed as Omicron VoC, such passengers shall be shifted to separate isolated treatment block or ward within the same facility with due precautions in place.

These cases should remain isolated from other non-Omicron Covid patients under treatment in the same healthcare facility. All the norms of dedicated Covid hospitals shall be strictly complied with. Revised guidelines / SoPs issued by GoI or the State for treatment and management of such cases, from time to time shall be complied with.

The district surgeon, district health officer, and district surveillance officer have been instructed to provide daily updates on the health status of such cases to the state surveillance unit.

