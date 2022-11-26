Delhi court permits Shivakumar to travel to Dubai

A special court in Delhi on Saturday allowed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar to travel to Dubai from December 1 to 8 for personal works.
MP/MLA Court Special judge Vikas Dhull, who heard Shivakumar's plea, allowed him to travel foreign country with certain conditions.
Earlier this week, Shivakumar, who is facing money laundering cases, filed an application seeking permission to travel to a foreign country. However the Enforcement Directorate (ED) advocate objected to his travel, saying he is facing serious money laundering charges.
The money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar after Rs 8.59 crore cash was seized from his Safdarjung Enclave apartment. At present, he is on bail.
Shivakumar told DH that he wanted to visit Dubai as he got invitations from different Kannada associations requesting to attend their programmes.
