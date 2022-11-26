Delhi court permits Shivakumar to travel to Dubai

Delhi court permits Shivakumar to travel to Dubai

He said he wanted to visit Dubai as he got invitations from different Kannada associations requesting to attend their programmes

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2022, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 18:38 ist

A special court in Delhi on Saturday allowed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar to travel to Dubai from December 1 to 8 for personal works.

MP/MLA Court Special judge Vikas Dhull, who heard Shivakumar's plea, allowed him to travel foreign country with certain conditions.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar, who is facing money laundering cases, filed an application seeking permission to travel to a foreign country. However the Enforcement Directorate (ED) advocate objected to his travel, saying he is facing serious money laundering charges.

The money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar after Rs 8.59 crore cash was seized from his Safdarjung Enclave apartment. At present, he is on bail.

Shivakumar told DH that he wanted to visit Dubai as he got invitations from different Kannada associations requesting to attend their programmes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Dubai
Money Laundering

What's Brewing

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

What is ethical animal research?

What is ethical animal research?

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

Make way for food miniacs

Make way for food miniacs

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

 