Delta dominates Covid third wave in Karnataka: Sudhakar

The deadly delta strain that had wreaked havoc during the second wave continues to dominate in the third wave of Covid in Karnataka, according to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

"Which strain is dominating the third wave in Karnataka? As per the 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced, Delta and its sub-lineages make up for 3/4th of the cases followed by Omicron," the minister tweeted on Friday.

The data shared by Sudhakar shows that of the 6,000 samples used for genome sequencing during the ongoing third wave, 73.89 per cent were Delta and its sub-lineage, 18.59 per cent were Omicron, 4.77 per cent were ETA, Kappa and Pango, 2.6 per cent were Alpha/B1.1.7 and 0.13 per cent were Beta/B.1.351.

Ever since the outbreak of Covid in 2020, the state has reported 36,92,496 infections and 38,754 deaths.

