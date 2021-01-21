Disaster management plan for Aero India ready

Karnataka on Thursday unveiled a new disaster management plan for the upcoming Aero India show, which authorities claim is a first-of-its-kind initiative to prevent mishaps during the event.

According to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the government has come up with a GIS-based plan to tackle any possible disaster during Aero India, which is scheduled to be held February 3-5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here.

“We have identified at least nine possible disaster scenarios during Aero India 2021 - Covid-19, fire, collapse of structure, stampede, air crash, radiological and nuclear emergency, terror/drone/cyber attack, extreme weather, drinking water and food poisoning,” he said, adding that eight different departments had come together to plan a concerted effort to tackle such possibilities.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan explained that a 5-km radius of the Aero India venue had been divided into 100-metre micro grids. “Each micro grid has a unique number. If a disaster takes place, we can identify the exact grid where it occurred and mobilise resources quickly in response,” he said.

Rajan said an Incident Command Control Centre will be in place, comprising heads of departments, to monitor the event.

Navigation app

The government will also release a mobile app for Aero India visitors. “The app will let citizens know the location of various amenities at the venue and help them navigate,” Rajan said.