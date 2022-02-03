'Disaster response training centre named after Netaji'

Disaster response training centre to be named after Subhash Chandra Bose, says Karnataka Home Minister

Jnanendra was speaking after flagging off 30 new vehicles that the government has purchased for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at a cost of Rs 20 crore

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2022, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 03:36 ist
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra inducts new vehicles into Karnataka State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Bengaluru on Thursday. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

The state government will establish a disaster response training centre which will be named after freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Thursday.

Jnanendra was speaking after flagging off 30 new vehicles that the government has purchased for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at a cost of Rs 20 crore. 

“We plan to set up a training centre named after Bose on a 20-acre space belonging to the state fire force in Doddaballapur,” Jnanendra said.

“We will also have a programme to make future generations aware of Bose’s contributions on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary,” he added. 

Jnanendra said the new vehicles procured by the government include ambulances and even diesel generator sets so that rescue personnel can carry out their work in remote areas where there is no electricity. 

