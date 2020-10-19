Discoms need not go pvt now, K’taka govt tells Centre

Discoms need not go private now, Karnataka government tells Centre

Karnataka maintains that its discoms are in good fiscal shape and do not require privatisation

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 19 2020, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 07:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStcok.

The state government has rejected the Centre’s proposal to privatise power distribution companies (discoms) in Karnataka, stating that it was not necessary right now.

Under the proposal, power supply to various parts of the states by three of the five discoms under Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd would have been privatised.

The move was floated by the Ministry of Power last year which suggested several franchisee models to be adopted by states while offering the escoms for privatisation.

As part of the reforms announced to boost the Covid-19-hit economy, the Centre had sent a proposal to the state government on September 20, with draft standard bidding documents for privatising power supply of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company. The three were among the 34 discoms identified by the Centre in September after discoms of Union Territories were privatised earlier in May.

While October 5 was the last date for submitting responses to the Centre’s proposal, sources said Karnataka sought an additional week to submit its reply. Karnataka maintained that its discoms were in good fiscal shape and did not require privatisation. The government, however, left its options open saying it would reconsider the proposal based on whether the model succeeded in Union Territories.

“We have sent a detailed response to the Centre saying that it was not required immediately,” Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, told DH.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Electricity
Privatisation
KPTCL

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 | CSK vs RR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs RR: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

'SNL' takes on Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls

'SNL' takes on Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

 