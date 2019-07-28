Disqualifications pave way for BJP to prove majority

The disqualification of 14 MLAs by the Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has paved the way for BJP's B S Yediyurappa lead government to prove its majority during the trust vote scheduled on Monday.

Karnataka LIVE | Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs

As the number of disqualified MLAs reached 17 - three disqualified on Thursday and 14 on Sunday - the total strength of the 225 member Legislative Assembly is now 208, including a nominated member. BJP requires to secure 105 votes to prove a simple majority on Monday and incidentally has the exact number of MLAs in its ranks. It also enjoys the support of an independent MLA, taking its tally to 106.

The disqualification of MLAs came two days after BJP State president B S Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka after the Congress-JD(S) coalition failed to prove majority in the floor of the House. Prior to the vote of confidence, the coalition partners had made several attempts to convince rebel MLAs - who had resigned from the Congress and JD(S) - to withdraw their resignations.

Save former minister Ramalinga Reddy, the other legislators stuck to their decision to resign from the coalition spelling doom to the 14-month old coalition government. During the floor test held on Tuesday, July 23, the Congress-JD(S) coalition received 99 votes against 105 for the BJP.

Read more

Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 MLAs