DK Shivakumar will be in jail soon, says BJP

BJP chief spoksperson MG Mahesh said Thursday that Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will soon be in jail "due to his criminal activities".

Mahesh said this after the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet against Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

"Considering the accusations levelled in the chargesheet, it is clear that Shivakumar will be punished. He is out in bail in connection with a money laundering case for 16-17 months," Mahesh said.

Also read: ED files charge sheet against D K Shivakumar in PMLA case

This ED case is part of a long list of cases being probed against Congress leaders, Mahesh said, citing the example of the Arkavathy redo case, which was probed by a High Court committee. "Their corruption will be exposed in the coming days," he said.

To a question, Mahesh said that there is no malice in the case against Shivakumar. "The BJP doesn't seek to gain political mileage by fixing someone in a case," he said. It is a habit for the Congress leaders to blame investigating agencies whenever cases against them are uncovered, he added.

'I'm not joining BJP'

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that he is being targeted. "Government agencies filing cases against me just because I’m not joining BJP. I’m not so easy to intimidate. The answer to this political vendetta will come from the people of Karnataka, who are fed up with the BJP’s 40 per cent commission government," he said in a tweet.

Shivakumar recalled the suicide of a contractor that led to senior BJP lawmaker KS Eshwarappa's resignation from the Cabinet. "Contractors Association has openly said the government is taking 40 per cent commission. Police recruitment is halted because a BJP-sponsored PSI scam was busted. No raids and charge sheets on these people," he said.