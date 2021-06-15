DKS demands Ram Mandir trust to return donations

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday demanded Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to return the donations received from devotees and others.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami in Mysuru he said,''The trust members have shamed the nation and its culture by misusing the funds donated in good faith for the construction of Ram Mandir. The Union government and the Uttar Pradesh government should refund the donations."

“People of all sections of the society have donated between Rs 1 to Rs 10 to lakhs of rupees. It is for the proposed Ram Mandir and not for money laundering. They have cheated the people and also the God,” Shivakumar said.

“In the last one year, the price of petrol has been hiked 51 times. In a span of just one month, it has been increased 17 times. Petroleum products are cheaper in many other nations, including the USA, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. But, Indians are looted by hiking the price of petroleum products. The BJP-led NDA government is a pick-pocket dispensation,” he said.

Shivakumar said that the recent squabble between two IAS in Mysuru was proof that the administrative machinery in Karnataka had collapsed.

“If such incidents happen in a district like Mysuru what will be the condition of other districts? There is no coordination between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his ministers. The CM is holding meetings as per his convenience. Where are the ministers?” he asked.

On the delayed announcement of a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families whose breadwinners die due to Covid-19, he asked the government to reimburse the bills paid to private hospitals for treatment.