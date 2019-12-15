DKS, Muniyappa camp in Delhi, lobby for key posts

All eyes are now on the Congress high command as it is yet to accept the resignations of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

While hopefuls for the posts have continued lobbying, sources indicate that new appointments will be made only after former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s meeting with the leadership.

Senior leaders of the party, while urging the high command to accept the resignations, have also sought that a new CLP leader and a new KPCC president be appointed soon.

Party troubleshooter D K Shivakumar, who has remained in Delhi after the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally, is hopeful of bagging the KPCC president post and is expected to meet senior leaders on Monday.

Similarly, former union minister K H Muniyappa is camping in Delhi and along with Shivakumar met AICC general secretary and Karnataka incharge K C Venugopal over the appointments.

Meanwhile, the Congress is looking at a leader with a formidable caste backing as it is aware that it will be difficult to organise the party sans Siddaramaiah.

In case Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga is made the KPCC president, Lingayat leader M B Patil and former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara will be the favourites to be the CLP leader, sources said.