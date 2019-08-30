DKS paying price for follies: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said former state minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar was paying a heavy price for his follies.

Speaking to reporters here, Joshi said, "As the saying goes...those who ate salt should drink water." He was referring to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case.

The Union minister dismissed the talks of misuse of power and agencies by the BJP as 'baseless'.

"The ED is functioning as per law and the Centre has no role in it (summons to DKS). People know about the assets raised by Shivakumar and the ways and means to accumulate it. The ED intervened as the case was pertaining to money laundering. Everybody knows how the Congress misused the Central agencies when it was in power," Joshi said.

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi ruled out political vendetta behind the ED summons to Shivakumar.

The ED summons to former minister D K Shivakumar is not politically motivated. The enforcement agency is just doing its work, he added.