DKS accuses Karnataka govt of hiking Covid-19 numbers

DKS refuses Covid test, says Karnataka govt deliberately hiking numbers

I have ten doctors in my family, I know what’s going on, the Congress leader said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Jan 10 2022, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 12:55 ist
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar was seen in another viral video reprimanding officials who wanted to test him for Covid-19. 

“You can’t blackmail me. Hey Mr…I’m fit and fine. You can’t compel me. I know the law of this land,” Shivakumar is heard telling a team of officials including the additional deputy commissioner and the district health officer. He later says sorry in the video.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Shivakumar said the government is manipulating Covid-19 case numbers. “I have ten doctors in my family. I know what’s going on,” he said. “To show high case numbers, they’re subjecting people to testing and showing them as positive. Even IAS and police officers have told me about whatever is happening,” he said. 

Also Read | Siddaramaiah returns from Congress' Mekedatu padayatra due to fever

Responding to this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government wanted to get people tested out of concern for their health. “Testing people is the duty of the health department. The way (Shivakumar) behaved shows his culture,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who returned to Bengaluru on Sunday after developing a fever, will skip Monday’s foot march. He has been advised rest by doctors, his office said. He will participate in the march on Tuesday.

