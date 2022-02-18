Don’t turn away Muslim students from colleges, delegation urges DPUE

A delegation of lawyers, students and women’s rights activists from Bahutva Karnataka, PUCL-K Dalit Minority Sene, All India Students Association, IISc students and others met the director of the department of pre-university education.

In a memorandum submitted to the director, they requested him to issue directions to PU colleges to follow the interim order issued by the high court and not turn away Muslim students from colleges.

They demanded to allow students to consider the ongoing examinations or to postpone the examinations till the high court’s final order comes.

