Don't scrap NEP without understanding, MRD urges govt

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2023, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 08:39 ist
Prof M R Doreswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Prof M R Doreswamy (MRD), a former adviser to the state government on education reforms, has batted for National Education Policy (NEP) and urged the Congress government not to scrap it without understanding.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, he said that he and his institution (PES University) are against the withdrawal of NEP though the government has spoken about scrapping it.

“It is not a desirable thing to reject NEP. There are many salient features in it, including skill development, autonomy to institutions, flexibility in choosing courses etc,” he added.

Prof Doreswamy pointed out that the affiliation system for education institutions was introduced by the British government and the country, which introduced it in India (England), is not following it.

“Affiliation system does not exist in England. Why do we have to follow it? NEP gives relief from several such issues,” Doreswamy mentioned.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
National education policy

