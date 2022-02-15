Double-decker buses for tourism revival in Mysuru, Hampi

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has introduced specially designed six double-decker buses ‘Ambari’ for visits to tourist destinations in Mysuru and Unesco World Heritage site Hampi to revive the tourism industry in the post-pandemic phase.

While the four buses will ferry tourists in Mysuru, the other two will be stationed at Hampi.

The buses originate from the Mysuru Palace and go around the city and visit historic and cultural attractions. The KSTDC has slashed the fare from Rs 250 to Rs 150 per ticket to attract more tourists ahead of summer holidays.

“In Mysuru, the buses received excellent response from the tourists during Dasara when we launched them on a pilot basis. Necessary steps have been taken to operate the two double-decker buses on a trial basis at Hampi”, Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, KSTDC,

said.

The KSTDC has introduced two time slots and 50% online bookings at Nandi Hills. During the two time slots - 6 am to 12 noon and 12 noon to 6 pm - a total of 1,250 tourists will be allowed through online booking while the other 1,250 will have direct entry to the hillstation.

Visitors can book tickets on www.kstdc.co

