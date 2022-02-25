E-office mandatory at Karnataka varsities from March

Following the delay in adopting e-office by some universities, the higher education minister has directed the additional chief secretary of the department not to entertain physical files from universities from March 1.

In a letter to the additional chief secretary, Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday, “We have instructed the universities long back to switch to e-office. But it has come to my notice that some of the universities have still not implemented e-office.”

“The objective of the e-office is to enable quick services and to bring transparency to the system. The universities will become irrelevant if they fail to follow the same,” he said.

