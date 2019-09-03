ED arrests Cong's DK Shivakumar for money laundering

Congress leader D K Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. The ED will produce Shivakumar before a court in New Delhi on Wednesday to seek his custody.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura needed to be put through custodial interrogation and hence was arrested, they added.

The arrest comes after the ED questioned Shivakumar for four days. The senior Congress leader appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for the fourth time in last five days in connection with investigations into a money laundering case. The former minister was first questioned for five hours on Friday and then for more than nine hours each on Saturday and Monday.

I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

The ED had, in September last year, registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others. It was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income-Tax Department against Shivakumar last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with help of three other accused.



With inputs from PTI.

Developing story. More details awaited.