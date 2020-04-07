Education dept mulls YouTube channel for children

Education dept mulls YouTube channel for children amid lockdown

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 00:28 ist
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malleswaram, Bengaluru, started online classes for students through a WhatsApp group on Tuesday. DH Photo

The department of primary and secondary education is planning to launch a YouTube channel, to keep children engaged during the vacation, especially the present lockdown. The idea is to address the boredom of children. The public are invited to upload creative and child-friendly content on the channel.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has requested the public to contribute the content. In his appeal to the public, he said, “Teachers, software professionals, start-up heads and others can contribute content to the YouTube channel. The channel aims to give the best possible content to students, to ignite their creative passion.” He has also sought funding to launch the channel.

“This is a crucial time as physical activity has been stopped for our children and they are forced to engage in gadgets. We have come up with an initiative to catch the children through those gadgets,” he said.This YouTube channel will have 4-5 programmes containing 10-15 minutes of content each, for one hour each in the morning and evening. NGOs, teachers, software professionals and anybody who is creative can prepare video content and contribute.

