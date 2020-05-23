Eid-ul-Fitr today in coastal districts in state

Eid-ul-Fitr today in coastal dists, on Monday in other dists

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  May 23 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 22:41 ist

Coastal districts will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday whereas the festival will be celebrated in other districts of Karnataka on Monday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Karnataka, led by Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi took the decision after a meeting on Saturday.

In a note, Rashadi stated that the moon was not sighted in the city of Bengaluru and other areas of Karnataka. “Therefore, respected Ulemas have unanimously decided that the first day of Shawwal (1441) will be on Monday,”
he stated.

Eid will be celebrated on Sunday in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bhatakal taluk in Uttara Kannada, parts of Hassan and Chikkamagalur districts. The observation 30-day fast, as part of Ramzan, ends on Saturday in these places.

