The forest department personnel, who were on patrol, found the carcass of a tusker at Male Mahadeshwara Hill Wildlife range on Thursday.

Deputy Conservator of Forest V Yedukondalu said the elephant might be around 50 years. Prima facie, it looks like a natural death. Postmortem would be conducted on Friday morning and the exact reason would be known after the report is submitted. This is the fourth elephant carcass found in the Male Mahadeshwara Hill limits in the last two months.