Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled since 2010; 40 mammals now critically endangered: Report

The number of endangered flora in Karnataka has doubled from 16 in 2010 to 32 at present, said a report by the Karnataka Biodiversity Board submitted to the Forest Minister

The report also said 40 mammals were facing increased threat. The Board said it formed a committee of experts in 2020-21 to revise the list of endangered flora and fauna originally published by Union Environment ministry in 2010.

The revised list has been submitted to the central government, including the National Biodiversity Board.

The report said 16 new plants have been added to the list of endangered flora. The Board has classified as many as 40 mammals in state as critically endangered while identified 23 birds, 26 reptiles, 21 amphibians, 53 freshwater fish and 35 salt water fish as species in threatened categories.

The expert committee set up by the Board recommended that there was a need to identify the endangered invertebrates in Karnataka.

Board chairman Anant Hegde Ashisar said that the list of endangered and threatened species of flora and fauna should be provided to each assistant conservator of forests. “These species should be given priority during the conservation efforts,” he said.

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali received the report and said the department was committed to protecting such plants and animals.