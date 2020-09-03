Everyone involved in drugs business, no matter how influential, will be punished: Bommai

Drugs: Won’t spare even the influential, says Bommai

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 03 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 21:42 ist
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses a media briefing on drugs issue at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo/ B H Shivakumar

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said everyone involved in the drugs business, regardless of how influential they were, would be punished.

Responding to questions on the alleged involvement of the kin of politicians in the drugs business, Bommai said the ongoing police investigation was evidence-based and its scope will widen as and when necessary.

“New evidence will be discovered as the investigation progresses. Anyone, be it from cinema or those from influential backgrounds, will be asked to appear for questioning and also punished if they are involved with the drugs mafia,” Bommai said.

“Investigation into drugs is on since six months. A lot of people started talking about it after the Narcotics Control Bureau posted a tweet. We’re questioning those who’ve made statements on this. On our own, we’re taking big steps against the drugs network. We’re also looking into those who participated in rave parties in Bengaluru,” he said.

Bommai revealed that a major operation against drugs will be taken up in the coming days. “Not just the CCB, but all police stations will work on this. Directions have been issued already,” he said.

Asked about actor Ragini Dwivedi not showing up for questioning by the police, Bommai said: “Our officers are investigating and they will do what is required. I won’t name anybody based on speculation. Notice is served based on evidence. It is certain that action will be taken against whoever is involved.”

basavaraj bommai
Drugs
Karnataka

