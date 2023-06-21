Fake news: Karnataka government wants Facebook, Google and Twitter to cooperate

The Congress government has decided to convene a meeting with the India heads of internet giants Facebook, Google and Twitter to make sure they cooperate in its war against fake news and misinformation.

“Several times, they don't cooperate. So, we've decided to hold talks with them,” Home Minister G Parameshwara said, adding that the government wants to double down on the fake news crackdown.

“In every case, we correspond with them over email, but they don't reply properly. So, we want to call the India heads or the regional heads of these companies and find a common ground. The meeting will happen shortly,” Parameshwara said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered a crackdown on fake news and called for rooting out the menace, saying that disinformation would be used in the run-up to the high stakes Lok Sabha polls.

“We have taken this seriously,” Parameshwara said. “There are people who, without revealing their identity, post things on sensitive matters that are inflammatory,” he said. “Our cyber police try to block them and succeed in several cases.”

However, the government faces obstacles in getting content removed because companies like Facebook and Google have their own processes, the minister said.

The Congress government is focussing more on social media posts that are communal. “We can detect content that originates in India. But if the post originates from a foreign nation, through an unknown number, we can't find out. But companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter will know. If they give us the identity of the person, we can track and take action (sic),” Parameshwara explained.

Parameshwara also said that the government is discussing a plan to start cyber wings in all police stations. “Right now, we have dedicated cyber police stations,” he said. “If each station is equipped, then local cyber content can be tackled and taken down by the jurisdictional police. The numbers will then come down.”

‘Cyber crimes rising’

Parameshwara said cyber crimes are increasing nationally and globally. “Bank accounts and card details get hacked. We’re sensitising people through cyber stations,” he said.

Asked about the existing capacity in the police force to deal with cyber crimes, Parameshwara said Karnataka has enough trained personnel. “We will increase our strength...no problem. We have many engineering and diploma graduates. There are many technical people in the police force who will be identified and trained,” he said.