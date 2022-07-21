Farm labourers announce statewide protest

The agitation will focus on 28 demands, ranging from increasing the assured job days under MGNREGS to a strict ban on cow protection brigades

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 03:11 ist

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Joint Forum of Farm Labourers' Associations announced statewide protests in all the districts on August 1 against the government's policies which have ignored their welfare.

The agitation will focus on 28 demands, ranging from increasing the assured job days under MGNREGS to a strict ban on cow protection brigades and other groups which have spread the "poison" of communal tension in rural hinterlands.

Noting that 14.45 crore farm labourers outnumber 11.86 crore farmers, the Forum demanded the government to complete the process of allotment of land for landless and expressed concern over the recent policies that have adversely affected the informal sector.

The wages of the farm labourers, it said, should be hiked proportionately to meet high cost of living due to inflation. It urged the RBI to come up with rules to regulate micro finance companies "looting" the people and sought a law for protecting migrant workers.

Bengaluru
MGNREGS
Karnataka

