Farmers are the soul of the nation, respect them: Gowda to PM Modi

"Farmers are the soul of the nation, respect them," was the advice given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his predecessor H D Deve Gowda, who also suggested measures to mitigate the impact of lockdown on them and the working class.

The JD(S) patriarch alleged that the lockdown was imposed in the country without forethought, putting farmers, agricultural labourers and daily wage earners to a lot of hardship. However, he also appreciated Modi for taking all round measures and issuing directions to state governments and the general public to combat the deadly virus.

He noted that the first reported incidence of COVID-19 was on January 30 and that the lockdown was imposed about two months later, "without any forethought and proper planning."

Before imposing the lockdown, its impact on farmers, who are mainly small and marginal farmers, agricultural labourers and daily wage earners should have been discussed with states, experienced and honest citizens,committed officers,progressive farmers, organizations functioning for farmers' welfare and whole sale dealers of perishables, Gowda said.

"Without proper planning, preparations and forethought, the decision taken to impose lock down in the country has put farmers and dependent workers in financial hardship,"he added.

The Former Prime Minister had last week written a similar letter to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He pointed out that when the lockdown was announced, no one rushed to buy gold, land, cars, expensive cellphones or dresses, but only vegetables, fruits, milk, rice, ragi and wheat.

He suggested that arrangements be made to procure produce at the farm gate at a reasonable price (as in case of milk) and market them through organisations like Karnataka Horticultural Federation (KHF) HOPCOMs, among others. He said there should have been no ban on perishables procurement, transportation and marketing and that all food processing units of Agriculture / Horticulture products and related activities should have been exempted from lock down.

Calling for facilitating all agricultural extension activities at field level, Gowda said those involved in supply of inputs and agricultural extension must be permitted to travel freely to the farmer's field. Government should have facilitated the free movement of fruits, vegetables and other agricultural commodities from producing areas to markets anywhere in the country, he said, and suggested that a National Grid be created to move these items from surplus to deficit areas in the country.

Advocating that MNREGA schemes must be allowed to be utilized in agricultural and food processing industries, he said this would boost investment in the processing industry at rural areas and benefit producers, generating employment potential. He said if the suggestions are implemented,marketing problems of perishables can be solved to a great extent. Otherwise the government should compensate farmers for their crop harvested.

If these are not done, there would be a drastic redution of production of fruits and vegetables and an acute food shortage would be created,he said. This might result in farmers and agricultural labourers rising in 'revolt,' and the loss may be much more than the impact of the coronavirus, he said.