Final decision on public Ganeshotsav on September 5: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the final decision on public celebrations of Ganeshotsav would be taken on September 5.

"Ganeshotsav is celebrated in different ways in different regions. Experts are studying reports from districts regarding how public Ganeshotsav was managed during the Covid-19 situation last year, and what has to be done this time. I will hold a meeting with experts on September 5," he said.

Shah coming

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Karnataka on Thursday. Union Government's programmes and other development issues in the state would be discussed with him, Bommai said.

On local body polls

Requesting people to continue the support to BJP, Bommai expressed confidence that BJP would come to power in Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi local bodies.

Thinking is going on to prepare a comprehensive programme for all municipal corporations, for infrastructure and industrial development, and welfare of the poor and slum dwellers, he said.

'No violation'

Bommai also clarified that he has not violated the rules by visiting Hubballi after the open campaigning for Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) elections ended. "I am going to Shiggaon from the airport here," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that VVIPs visiting Hubballi on Wednesday and Thursday are not campaigning for the HDMP polls to be held on September 3 as open campaigning ended by 7 am on Wednesday