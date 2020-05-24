Flight service to resume from Hubballi to Bengaluru, Delhi

The Hubballi Domestic Airport is expected to receive its first flight, after almost two months, on May 25 at 1:00 pm when the Star Air’s Bengaluru-Hubballi flight will touch down here.

From May 25 onwards, the Star Air will operate two routes from Hubballi: Hubballi-Hindon (Delhi) at 1:30 pm and return journey from Hindon at 4:45 pm, and the second route between Bengaluru and Hubballi, which will depart Bengaluru at 12:00 noon, and arrive at 1:00 pm, and return to Bengaluru at 7:55 pm.

Pre-lockdown, 17 flights used to either land or take off from Hubballi airport connecting cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Kishangad, Tirupathi, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kochi, Chennai, Goa, Mangaluru, and others. However, since March 24, no flight has touched down or took off from the Hubballi airport.

Sources in Hubballi Airport informed DH that all precautionary measures, as per the guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry, are being followed at the Airport. The official also said, it would take another month or so to ensure that pre-lockdown timetable is followed. Air India is expected to start its service in last week of June, while Indigo may commence its service in mid June.

Speaking to DH, Hubballi Airport Director Pramod Kumar Thakre said, as of now, only two flights will operate from Hubballi. Schedule for other flights will be informed soon.

He also stated that as per the new guidelines issued by the government, flights can travel even after 7:00 pm and there will be no restriction on that.