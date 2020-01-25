Forest department to screen ‘Wild Karnataka’ January 26

This Republic Day will be special for Mysureans as the Forest department is screening ‘Wild Karnataka’, a documentary movie to showcase the rich natural heritage of the state.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K C Prashanth, ‘Wild Karnataka’ showcases the rich biodiversity and mesmerizing wilderness of Karnataka.

“Narration of the captivating stories of Karnataka’s wildlife will give an enthralling experience to every audience. Two shows will be held at Vision Cinemas, Metagalli, at 4.30 pm and 6 pm,” he said.

71st R-Day celebration

The district administration and the Police department have geared up for the 71st Republic Day celebration at Bannimantap Grounds, here.

District In-charge and Horticulture Minister V Somanna will hoist the tri-colour flag at 9 am in the presence of Mayor Tasneem and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) president Parimala Shyam. A host of people’s representatives will participate in the event.

Following the flag hoisting, police personnel, school students, NCC, NSS volunteers will take out a parade. Later, school students will perform cultural activities. The district administration has organised the event at Kalamandira at 5 pm.

The Education department has directed all schools and colleges, including private aided and unaided ones, to celebrate R-Day. The institutions are also directed to display the photograph of B R Ambedkar.

The City Police have taken several measure to ensure safety of the people on R-Day. No bags, sharp objects, glass water bottles and weapons are allowed on Bannimantap Grounds. The police have urged the public to alert the police, if they come across any suspicious thing and person, by calling 0821-2418100, 2418339 and 2418139.

City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna has directed the authorities of shopping malls and multiplexes to ensure necessary security and has urged hotels, guesthouses and homestays to allocate rooms to customers only after obtaining adequate details.

As many as 40 CCTV cameras are installed on Bannimantap Grounds, anti-sabotage, frisking and metal detectors will be in place to screen the visitors.

The police has made special arrangements for the visitors of the event. While general public are allowed to enter the grounds from gate G-11, school vehicles and vehicles of persons who participate in the parade are allowed from gate G-8.

The commissioner has urged the visitors to cooperate with the police and has asked them to park their vehicles at designated areas as directed by the police personnel.