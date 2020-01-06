Former Karnataka Governor TN Chaturvedi passes away

Former Karnataka governor Triloki Nath Chaturvedi (90), after prolonged illness due to old age, passed away at Kailash Hospital in Noida on Sunday (January 5).

TN Chaturvedi served in the Indian Administration Service (IAS) and after retirement, he headed Comptroller and Auditor General of India office from 1984 to 1989. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

Later, Chaturvedi went on to become Rajya Sabha MP in the 1990s and served in several parliamentary committees before holding the office of Karnataka Governor in 2001. He also briefly took charge of Kerala governor's duties.

Several Karnataka leaders including CM BS Yeddyurappa expressed condolence over the Chaturvedi's demise.

"Chief Minister Shri Yeddyurappa expresses deep condolences. The chief ministers said in a mourning message that the Lord will pray to Chaturvedi's soul and grant his family members the strength to endure this pain," CM of Karnataka Twitter handle reads.

"Our former Governor TN Chaturvedi is no more. He was a Gentleman Governor, known for his integrity as CAG. I pray for his soul," Karnataka Education minister, Suresh Kumar said

