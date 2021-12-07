Former MLA Urimajalu K Rama Bhat passes away

Former MLA of Puttur Urimajalu K Rama Bhat, known popularly as BJP’s Bheeshma in erstwhile Dakshina Kananda district, passed away on Monday evening. He was 92.

Bhat, an active RSS member since his school days, had contested as many as seven times from Puttur Assembly constituency.

He had won the elections in 1977 and later in 1983. He contested his first election as a Jan Sangh candidate and his final election in 1983 on a BJP ticket. Bhat’s contributions are acknowledged for strengthening the BJP in DK and grooming many leaders.

The former MLA having plunged into RSS movement at a young age was in close contact with BJP’s towering leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. Bhat, who was imprisoned during Emergency, had helped his cell mate Advani in learning Kannada language.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently contacted him and had enquired about his health. Bhat had become widely popular for his corruption-free governance during his stint as the MLA. He had also served as trustee of Mahalingeshwara temple in Puttur, as president of Puttur Municipality Council and Campco and was instrumental in setting up many educational institutions.

Rama Bhat leaves behind his wife, son and two daughters.

