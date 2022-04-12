Forum alleges scam in KIADB; demands probe

A civil society group has petitioned Raj Bhavan seeking a probe into an alleged scam at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

The Citizen Rights Foundation has lodged a complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting him to order an inquiry against former Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, bureaucrats and others for allegedly buying land, which was to be acquired by KIADB, for a lower rate and then selling it back to the government at a higher price.

Shettar denied all allegations, maintaining that the complaint lacked clarity and was a work of vested interests trying to tarnish his image.

The complaint by the Foundation referred to a 2020 news report, which highlighted alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land for a ‘multi-model logistic park’ (MMPL) in seven villages of Thyamgondlu Hobli of Tumakuru district.

An extent of 250 acres of land was acquired for a project similar to MMPL adjoining Dobbaspete Industrial Area.

According to the complaint by Foundation secretary B T Radhakrishna, Shettar knew that if the project is implemented in that area they cannot make any profit and proposed the acquisition of 854 acres without any necessity. This was “only to make a quick buck by purchasing the lands in Benami names by enlarging the project”, the complaint alleged.

The guidance value of the lands in that area was between Rs 15-18 lakh per acre. However, more than 50% of the land was purchased at the cost of Rs 5-8 lakh per acre. If the land was acquired directly from farmers, they would have received a compensation of Rs 20-25 lakh per acre from the government. However, the plan was to acquire 350 acres for around Rs 70 crore and gain a profit of Rs 280-300 crore.

“The complaint does not have clarity,” Shettar said. He alleged that vested interests were behind the complaint. “I have not had a black spot in my political career despite handing various departments,” he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: