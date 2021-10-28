Forum urges to adhere to traditions in Talacauvery

Talacauvery Moola Swaroopa Rakshana Vedike has urged officials to respect the religious sentiments of the devotees at Talacauvery Kshetra and fulfil their demands.

Addressing media persons on Thursday, Vedike secretary Ulliyada M Poovaiah said that the devotees have the darshan of Mother Cauvery in Talacauvery, take a dip in the Theertha Kundike, perform the puja and take Theertha.

“The devotees have a glimpse of Lord Agastyeshwara and Lord Ganapathi. This year, the devotees are restricted from following the tradition at Talacauvery, under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic. The new arrangements made at Talacauvery are bizarre. Now, the devotees have to visit the sacred Theertha Kundike after visiting other two temples, which is totally against the tradition,” Poovaiah said.

“Also, performing Kumkumarchane at the Pauli above Theerhta Kundike is not right. This is against the sacred rules of the Kshetra. The Kumkumarchane should be performed only in front of the Theertha Kundike, except on the days of Cauvery fair,” he said and warned of initiating a legal fight if the tradition is not followed in the Kshetra.

He also said the steps and the area plastered with cement at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala are slippery. There is no protection from rain and scorching sun to the devotees offering ‘Pinda’ and priests performing the rituals, on the bank of River Cauvery. The area is filled with slush. Inconvenience is caused to the devotees as the toilets are locked. The concerned persons should take necessary action, he said.

Poovaiah further alleged that the coconut and banana sold in the Kshetra to the devotees for ‘Hannu Kayi’ ritual are of poor quality. Still, Rs 120 to Rs 140 is charged per bag of items. The sellers should be issued strict instructions not to overprice the items, he urged.

Tiribolcha Kodava Sangha president Ulliyada Dati Poovaiah said that there is a poultry meat shop on the main road in Bhagamandala. The shop should be shifted to a faraway location. The private vehicle parking area in Bhagamandala is slushy, causing inconvenience to devotees. Appropriate action should be taken regarding the same, she added.

Talacauvery Moola Swaroopa Rakshana Vedike Convener Kokkalera Cariappa, legal advisor Ratan Tammaiah and member P K Muttanna were present.