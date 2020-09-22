Four Bills passed in Karnataka Assembly, 2 benefit leprosy patients

Four of the 30 plus Bills lined up in the ongoing session were passed by the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. A total of 12 Bills were tabled during the day.

Two of the legislations passed benefit leprosy patients. The Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary (Amendment) Bill was based on the directions of the Supreme Court to end discriminatory provisions in the parent Act of 1975, with respect to leprosy patients in the country.

Similarly, the Kannada University and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill was passed. "There was a clause for disqualification in membership that included leprosy. We're removing that since the Supreme Court has ordered that those with leprosy shouldn't be separated from society," Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

The Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, which reduced 30% salaries of legislators and would save around Rs 16 crore to Rs 18 crore this year, was passed. Also, the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, in which the BBMP commissioner will head the registration authority, was passed.

Though six of the 12 Bills were slated for discussion, including the controversial Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, it was deferred due to paucity of time.

Other Bills that were tabled include the Karnataka State Civil Services (Prohibition of Absorption of the Service of the Employees of Establishments in Public Sector into Public Service) Bill, Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) (Amendment) Bill, and Karnataka Lokayukta Amendment Bill.