Four killed in Mudhol road accident

Four persons from Jamkhandi taluk were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling collided with a NEKRTC bus near Shirol of Mudhol taluk in the we hours of Friday.

According to the police, deceased are Hanumanth Ganagaar (21), Riyaz Jaalageri (25), Balappa Sendagi (34) and Siddaram Teli (34), all residents of Gothe and Kaaji Biligi. The victims were going to Dharwad to obtain stay order from High Court Bench for the elections to Gothe Primary Agri Credit Co-operative Society.

The speeding NEKRTC bus driver trying to overtake a sugar cane-laden tractor, rammed the vehicle into the car coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was such that the car was reduced to a heap of metal.

The Mudhol police have registered a case.