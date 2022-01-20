Four new Covid clusters reported in Dakshina Kannada

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, four new Covid clusters have been reported in Dakshina Kannada.

Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said that ten persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Surathal. Of the 60 samples tested, ten were confirmed.

Thirty-nine tested positive at a private college in Mangaluru taluk. As many as 67 samples from the college were tested, said the nodal officer.

Eight tested positive, out of 56 samples tested at a private college hostel in Mangaluru taluk. Another six tested positive, out of 43 samples tested at a private college hostel in Mangaluru taluk.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed medical and paramedical colleges to screen students for Covid-19. In case students are found suffering from symptoms, they should be isolated.

Further, he has urged educational institutions to either postpone seminars and other programmes in the college or hold them in virtual mode.

Permission from the district administration should be sought mandatorily for holding any programmes other than academic programmes in educational institutions, he added.

In the interest of public health, even professional meets, CME should be organised in virtual mode.

Toll-free helpline

On the direction of the deputy commissioner, to address grievances in the backdrop of the rise in Covid-19 cases, a helpline has been opened at the office of the DDPI in Mangaluru.

Any grievances related to schools, schoolchildren and education can be aired by dialling toll-free number 1800 42511017. People can dial the number during working days between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm, said DDPI Sudhakar.

Following Covid-19 cases among schoolchildren and staff, Government High School at Bengre Kasaba, Canara CBSE in Dongarakeri, Ansar English Medium High School in Bajpe and Vyasa Maharshi English Medium High School in Mulki have been closed.

The deputy commissioner in a meeting with the heads of educational institutions had directed closing down of schools/colleges that report more than five Covid-19 cases.

