Fuel stations serve more than diesel, satiate the hunger pangs of truckers

As most of the hotels and dhabas on highways remain closed, the goods vehicle drivers transporting essentials have no option, but to work on empty stomachs.

The government has told fuel stations on highways to serve more than diesel, by distributing free food packets.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified 23 petrol pumps in 12 districts where the drivers can get free food. The stations are among the 501 identified across the country based on their location on the national and the state highways.

Drivers arriving at Kiran Petroleum on NH4 near Nelamangala town do not go hungry. This is one of the stations notified by the government, said Asha Kiran N A, the dealer.

“We distribute food packets in the afternoon based on the demand. Generally, we get alerts from the goods vehicles or truckers’ associations in the morning. I used to order food from a home for our staffers. Now, we have scaled up the number of plates based on the demand from truckers,” she said.

Interestingly, the oil companies recognised the importance of the fuel stations’ network in food supply last month itself and some stations joined hands with petroleum dealers to supply food to drivers.

N D Mathur, general manager in charge of retail sales, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, welcomed the government move.

40 stations roped in

“At IOCL, we have roped in 40 fuel stations across Karnataka to provide food to the drivers. Most of the dealers took up the task actively and we have assured them of sharing 50% of the cost. The government notification has come as a morale booster for us,” he said.

He said other oil companies have also begun similar services. “It is not just truckers. We are helping even migrant labourers and other persons in need of food. Many truckers were stranded for weeks and we tried to ensure regular supply of food to drivers and cleaners,” he said.