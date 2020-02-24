Fugitive gangster and former Dawood Ibrahim associate Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been brought to Bengaluru in the wee hours on Monday by Karnataka State Police. A team of officials including senior IPS officers along with Pujari landed in Kempegowda International Airport around 1.30 AM.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Amar Kumar Pandey told press that Pujari is being questioned about his various crimes. He will be produced before the court and will be taken into police custody for further investigation. The officer also clarified that Pujari was in jail in Senegal for more than a year.

Senior police officers questioned Pujari till early morning. Joint commissioner of police (Crime), Bengaluru Sandeep Patil said, the press briefing regarding Pujari's arrest will be made after the preliminary interrogation.

The state police had issued a red corner notice against Pujari, following which he was caught by Senegal police. He was supposed to be brought to Bengaluru last year, but it was delayed due to technical issues.

Pujari is wanted in many cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. Pujari, earlier an associate of gangaters Chhota Rajan and Dawood Ibrahim, started his own gang after his split with the duo, and targeted businessmen and actors to extract money through his associates.

The officials brought him to Bengaluru through Air France.

In February 2007, Pujari got his associate to barge into a developer's office in Tilak Nagar and had killed two persons after the developer refused to pay him ransom.