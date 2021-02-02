Functions can have 500 people, theatres' capacity capped at 50% in Karnataka

The state government on Tuesday permitted social events and functions to have up to 500 persons, but seating in cinema halls will remain capped at 50% for the time being as a precautionary measure considering "the possible second wave" of Covid-19.

In a fresh set of guidelines, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the cap of 50% seating capacity for theatres will continue till February 28 even as the Centre has permitted houseful shows. He said this was done "after reviewing the current scenario of Covid-19 and also considering the possible second wave" and as "a matter of abundant precaution and in the larger interest of public health."

For marriages, birthday celebrations, death ceremonies and other such events, a maximum of 500 persons will be allowed, the circular stated. This has been decided to ensure physical distancing of 3.25 sqm per person. So, a 1,000 sqm area can have a maximum of 376 persons whereas a 500 sqm place should have not more than 158 people.

This calculation - 3.25 sqm per person - will apply to yoga centres and gyms as well.

Hotels and restaurants can operate without exceeding their full seating capacity.

For offices, the government will allow full attendance while suggesting that the work-from-home system should continue wherever feasible. In industries and commercial establishments, full attendance is permitted.

Entry into shops, malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks will depend on the size of the place, Kumar said in the circular. "Special events that attract crowds shall be avoided."

"As the threat of Covid-19 pandemic is still not receded, but showing a declining trend in the recent times in the state, it would be prudent and advisable not to let the guard down and continue Covid-19 precautions in public areas..." Kumar said, referring to face masks, hand sanitiser, thermal screening and so on.