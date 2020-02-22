Gambling stations: Joshi opposes, Ravi justifies

Voice of dissent has emerged within the BJP over Tourism Minister C T Ravi's proposal to introduce gambling stations to boost tourism.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, opposing the idea, said, "There is no need to convert Karnataka into a gambling den."

He told reporters that he would discuss the matter with Ravi.

Ravi chose to be cautious considering growing opposition to the idea.

"I am not supporting the idea directly. I bat for innovative ideas to promote tourism in the state. Only my reference to gambling stations has been highlighted in the media," he told reporters at Karkala.

Foreign countries were adopting several methods to generate revenue in tourism sector. Gambling station would attract tourists who otherwise visited such outlets in Goa and Sri Lanka. They spent money in foreign countries, he added.

"Gambling station is against the Indian culture. However, there is need to prevent money from India being spent on gambling station abroad," he said.