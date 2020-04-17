Government to supply ration to applicants of BPL cards

The state government will begin supplying ration even to those whose application for BPL cards is under process.

Such people can access ration by showing a copy of the receipt of their application, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah said on Friday.

Gopalaiah said that the government had decided to provide three months’ ration for BPL applicants beginning Saturday. “This apart, about 1.30 lakh people had applied for APL cards, out of which, 63,000 applicants had opted for rice. The government will buy rice at Rs 25 and give it to the beneficiaries at Rs 15,” he said.

As for the two months’ ration promised to BPL card holders earlier, more than 90 per cent of it was already distributed, he said, adding that beneficiaries could call the helpline 1967 in case of any lacunae in the process.