Government to trim state syllabus for shorter academic year

The text books for state syllabus will be revised for 2020-21 academic year as per the guidelines of National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT).

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar directed the officials of the department to submit proposals about the same by conducting meeting with experts.

The measure has been taken following the Covid-19 crisis and lack of active academic days due to Covid-19 outbreak and nation-wide lockdown. Even the private school managements have suggested the state government to revisit the existing text books.

"We have requested the department to revise the existing textbooks by reducing the syllabus as we will have less days during coming academic year," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Considering all these, Suresh Kumar directed the officials concerned to submit a proposal on the same.

According to officials, the revision of text books is mainly because of shorter academic session available for coming year as there is need to cut down the existing syllabus, instead of adding new things.

Teachers' transfer rules

The minister even asked the department officials to frame rules for the Karnataka Teachers' Transfer Act for which amendments were passed in the recent Assembly and Council sessions.

"The transfer process should not be delayed and directed the department officials to frame rules immediately considering the suggestions given by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs department," said Suresh Kumar.

In the meeting with the department officials, the minister instructed them to verify online classes conducted by the private schools and permit them only if they are not demanding fee from parents.