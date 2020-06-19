Govt advised to cancel Jayanti holidays to schools, colleges

The state government has been advised to cancel holidays on all Jayantis, including Gandhi Jayanti for educational institutions.

Prof M R Doreswamy, adviser to the Government of Karnataka (Education Reforms), held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and recommended that more meaningful programmes shall be held in memory of these great personalities on those days.

Currently, the state government has declared public holidays on Valmiki Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Kanaka Jayanti, Mahaveer Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti and Gandhi Jayanti.

Prof Doreswamy submitted a report to the deputy chief minister and urged the government to hold ‘thematic workshops, lectures, conferences and other related activities to recall the life and works of these great personalities rather than reducing those days to mere festival.’

“The move will not only educate our youth about the contributions of these great personalities to our culture and society but also reinvents the tradition of paying tribute to their work towards mankind,” Prof Doreswamy said.

Ashwath Narayan said that a decision in this regard shall be taken by the chief minister.