Govt mulling airport in central Karnataka, says Bommai

The state government was mulling to establish an airport in central Karnataka region, along the lines of Hubballi and Belagavi airports, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Sunday.

Speaking at Haveri, Bommai, who is in-charge of Haveri district, said that the government had discussed a proposal for a new airport in the state Cabinet. "The plan is to set up an airport at a location which is central to Haveri, Ballari, Davangere, and Shivamogga districts," he said.

On the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana scheduled at Haveri, the minister said that the date for the event was not finalised yet due to concerns about the Covid pandemic. Dates will be fixed within two months after meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, he said.