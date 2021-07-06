Govt schools enrol more students than private schools

Government schools have outshone private schools in admissions to grades 1 to 10 this year with an admission rate of 66.9% against 30.9% by private unaided schools in the state.

Admissions for 2021-22 academic year started on June 15 and will go on till August 30. The data provided by the department of public instruction on Monday showed that 50.4% admissions across all school managements has been completed. The rate was 64.9% at aided private schools.

According to private unaided school managements, their admissions are low mainly because of fee defaulters. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “Many parents are not ready to admit students because they are not ready to pay the fees. Last year, we completed the admissions even without taking fees following pressure from the department. But this year, we will not do admissions unless the fees are paid.”

However, officials said this year, teachers have been told to admit students to all classes.

Chamarajanagar and Haveri performed well in all management school admissions with 75% plus. Dharwad and Ballari districts recorded 69%. Admissions were the lowest at Bengaluru South (13%) and Bengaluru North (22%).