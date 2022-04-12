Govt will not compromise on law and order in state: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will not compromise on law and order in the state. Stern action will be taken against those organisations who take law into their hands.

Answering to a query on love jihad in Mangaluru, he said a few organisations are engaged in provoking people from the backdoor. “The government is firm on its decision when it comes to law and order in the state. Our priority is to maintain law and order and also maintain peace.”

“I have directed police officers to act against those who take the law into hand. Even Karnataka DGP has spoken to the concerned on maintaining law and order.”

The government has taken action against those who were responsible for untoward incidents be it in Dharwad or Shivamogga or in Kolar. “Those who are levelling charges against the government should introspect on what they have done when they were in power,” said the CM.

Divisional level meeting

The CM said that he is in Mangaluru to attend the divisional level BJP meeting to discuss re-organising the party as a preparation for the assembly election.

“We will emphasise on organising the party at the booth level , district level. Three teams from the state BJP unit will tour various parts of the state starting Tuesday to strengthen the party and hold discussions with party workers ahead of the next Legislative Assembly elections,’ he said.



“The first team is headed by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, while the second team by BJP general secretary Arun Singh and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and I am leading another team. After three teams hold divisional level meetings, leaders will discuss organising the party during the BJP state executive meeting on April 16 and 17,” he said.



To a query on JD(S) starting jalayatre, the CM said “let them do. No problem with it. All yatre are organised when the elections are nearing.”