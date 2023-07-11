Govt writes to NHAI to put up more signages on Mysuru-B'luru Expressway

The state government has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking more signages, streetlights and fencing on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which has become highly prone to accidents, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday.

As many as 100 people have died in the accidents on the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway in just four months between March and June this year, according to government data, which was tabled before the legislature in response to a question raised by BJP legislator Suresh Kumar.

As per the data tabled before the legislature, the home department said that a total of 308 accident cases were reported, with 100 deaths and 335 people being injured.

Acknowledging that the stretch was prone to accidents, Parameshwara said that the road saw many speeding drivers, who were losing control over the wheel. The PWD minister has written to the NHAI seeking more signages on the road, he added.

Junctions where the road opened to underpasses needed more lighting, while more signages were required in general in the curves, where people were losing control, the minister said.

Also, in many places, the locals had removed fencing and pedestrians were entering the expressway, he pointed out adding that the government would ask the NHAI to put up fencing to bar pedestrians on the road.

The government has already increased highway patrolling. More measures will be taken up to ensure that the vehicles do not halt on the expressway. Efforts will also be made to create awareness about lane discipline among drivers, the minister added.

Some stretches of the road are uneven and are prone to water logging in the rains. “There are many defects with the expressway. We have written to the NHAI,” he said.

Kumar urged the government to immediately put up signages and blinkers to avoid further accidents on the stretch.