H D Kumaraswamy meets B S Yediyurappa, says it was to talk about rains in Bengaluru

In a surprise development, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy held talks with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa early Friday morning and both leaders said it was about the rain situation in Bengaluru.

The meeting assumed political colours as it was the first time Kumaraswamy met Yediyurappa after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition that he headed last year. Their meeting at the CM’s home office Krishna lasted close to half an hour.

“I came to discuss the rain-related situation in Bengaluru, especially in the Dasarahalli constituency represented by our MLA R Manjunath,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

“The areas of Chikkabanavara and Peenya have suffered a lot of rain-related damage. When I was the CM, I had approved projects worth Rs 515 crore to Dasarahalli. Till now, only Rs 16 crore have been released. Several layouts there are flooded. So, I came along with the MLA to meet the CM seeking more funds to the constituency,” Kumaraswamy said.

Manjunath is the lone JD(S) MLA in Bengaluru, which has 28 Assembly segments.

Speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa also corroborated Kumaraswamy’s statement. “We discussed the rain situation in Dasarahalli,” he said.

