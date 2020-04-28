HDK slams Centre over waiving loan of wilful defaulters

H D Kumaraswamy slams Centre over waiving loan of willful defaulters

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 23:17 ist

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over a decision to waive Rs 68,000 crore dues of wilful defaulters.

While exercising silence over demands of various chief ministers to announce an economic package, is it right for the Prime Minister to safeguard the interests of only industrialists, the JD(S) leader questioned.

Lashing out at Centre's decision to pump Rs 50,000 crore for the benefit of mutual fund investors, the former chief minister alleged that PM Modi was more concerned about a few willful defaulters than the common man affected by the lockdown.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Loan waiver
H D Kumaraswamy

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 