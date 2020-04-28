H D Kumaraswamy slams Centre over waiving loan of willful defaulters

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over a decision to waive Rs 68,000 crore dues of wilful defaulters.

While exercising silence over demands of various chief ministers to announce an economic package, is it right for the Prime Minister to safeguard the interests of only industrialists, the JD(S) leader questioned.

Lashing out at Centre's decision to pump Rs 50,000 crore for the benefit of mutual fund investors, the former chief minister alleged that PM Modi was more concerned about a few willful defaulters than the common man affected by the lockdown.